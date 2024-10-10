Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of TOELY opened at $87.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.50. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.