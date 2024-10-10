Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.42 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and $161.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00008473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,170.26 or 0.99898478 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,934,120 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,884,910.869613 with 2,536,825,374.1679816 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.08941053 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 573 active market(s) with $188,620,245.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

