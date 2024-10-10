Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$124.80 and traded as high as C$130.24. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$129.61, with a volume of 80,744 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$136.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.13.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.5892495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.00, for a total value of C$310,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$169,750.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.00, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $677,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

