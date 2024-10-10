TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Update

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 1,118.0% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TPGXL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $27.00.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

