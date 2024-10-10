TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 6075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

TPXimpact Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Winters bought 48,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £20,038.34 ($26,224.76). 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

