Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $364.00 to $407.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trane Technologies traded as high as $398.00 and last traded at $392.91, with a volume of 31407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.33.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

