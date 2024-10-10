Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $241.00 at Bank of America

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $223.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

TRV stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,317. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $243.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $11,472,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

