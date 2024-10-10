Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Leerink Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

