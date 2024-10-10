Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TVPKF
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.