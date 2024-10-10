Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

