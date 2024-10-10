Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Short Interest Up 652.9% in September

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 652.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Traws Pharma Stock Up 4.3 %

Traws Pharma stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 3,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392. Traws Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Traws Pharma had a negative net margin of 60,641.14% and a negative return on equity of 144.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Traws Pharma will post -146 earnings per share for the current year.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

