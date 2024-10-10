Truist Financial Raises DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $175.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $159.33 on Monday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 196.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,335.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in DaVita by 50.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 138.4% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DaVita by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

