TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMIF traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.20 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 394,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,570. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.85. The firm has a market cap of £205.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1,068.73.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

