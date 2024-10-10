TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of SMIF traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.20 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 394,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,570. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.85. The firm has a market cap of £205.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1,068.73.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
