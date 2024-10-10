Twilio’s (TWLO) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,678,687.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

