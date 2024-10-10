Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWO. Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 801,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 278,666 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 879.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 116,039 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

