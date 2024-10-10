Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tyra Biosciences traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 7,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 147,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.
TYRA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
