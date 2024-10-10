U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 368,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,092,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
U-BX Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81.
About U-BX Technology
U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.
