U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 55,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,637. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.83.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

