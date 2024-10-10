UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 237,389,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 223,605,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.