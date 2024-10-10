Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Unisync Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.25. The stock has a market cap of C$29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

