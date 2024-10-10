Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a growth of 475.2% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Urgent.ly from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULY

Urgent.ly Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 61,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urgent.ly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 1.08% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.