US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Up 418.2% in September

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 418.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

UTWY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

