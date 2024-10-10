Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $246.73 and last traded at $246.71, with a volume of 31317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average of $231.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

