Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.50. 438,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.