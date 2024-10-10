Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 28.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $529.70. 2,163,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

