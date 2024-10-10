Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $283.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,702. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.74. The firm has a market cap of $425.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

