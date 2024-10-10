Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $525.00, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.00.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of -301.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.01.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

