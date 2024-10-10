Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 91.2% in September

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

VSDA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910. The firm has a market cap of $261.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

