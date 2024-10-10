Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 91.2% in September

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance
VSDA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910. The firm has a market cap of $261.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
