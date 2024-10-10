Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 10,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 877% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

About Vienna Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.