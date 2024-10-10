Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) EVP Sells $155,481.90 in Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vital Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VTLE traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $29.65. 1,058,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 481,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,443,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTLE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

