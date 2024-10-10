Vojin Todorovic Sells 12,635 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,416.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 349,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

