Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NYSE:VOR opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

