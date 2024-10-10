Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,038. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

