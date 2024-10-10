Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,038. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
