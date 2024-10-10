Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.75 million and $1.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,287,577 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

