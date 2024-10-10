Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.73 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

