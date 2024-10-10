Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.83.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,491,794.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $2,007,168. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after acquiring an additional 363,948 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 250.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $54.51 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.42.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

