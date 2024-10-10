WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEC. Bank of America increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 789.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 111,134 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $7,116,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

