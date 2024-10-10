Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,025.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $935.00 to $1,025.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $869.46.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $939.23 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $945.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $853.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.83. The company has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

