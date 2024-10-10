Wells Fargo & Company Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $84.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $77.70 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

