Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 2,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,566. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,478,000.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

