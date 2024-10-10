WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in September

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

