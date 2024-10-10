World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

World Surveillance Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WSGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. World Surveillance Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 30,900 shares.
World Surveillance Group Stock Performance
World Surveillance Group Company Profile
World Surveillance Group Inc designs autonomous lighter-than-air (LTA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Company provides various services through its LTA platforms. It is focused on providing services to both the government and commercial sectors on a global scale. It designs and builds specialized airships capable of carrying various payloads and transmitting wireless communications.
