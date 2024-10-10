Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.34 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $5,559.40 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,363,591 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,367,862.37253248. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.33995997 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $8,792.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

