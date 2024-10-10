X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 384,498 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,449 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of ASHR opened at $28.48 on Thursday. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

