Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 846.6% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of Xilio Therapeutics worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ XLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 19,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,145. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.10.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.