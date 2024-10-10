Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 377.9% in September

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YTRA stock remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 86,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.23. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yatra Online will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,135 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

