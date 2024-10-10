YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of YMAG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 451,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.91.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
