Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 215,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 33,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Zephyr Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Zephyr Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.