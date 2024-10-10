Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.
ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ZD opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.90.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ziff Davis
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.