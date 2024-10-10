Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ziff Davis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

