zkSync Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $467.42 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $467.42 million and approximately $55.19 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12137888 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $46,660,765.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

