1,162 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.05.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
